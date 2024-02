In the occupied Crimea, at the Belbek airfield, at least three russian aircraft were hit during the January 31 attack, as well as the personnel, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the best confirmation of the consequences of the attack on the occupiers' airfield is satellite images where you can see something.

"But even better confirmation is obituaries in russian publics. This is what they themselves recognize and publish information about the defeat: at least three aircraft were there, then some personnel were destroyed," Ihnat said.

Meanwhile, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel notes that on January 31, two missiles hit the command post of the 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment, another attacked the Belbek airfield communication point.

According to the Telegram channel, during the strike on the Belbek airfield, 10 russian servicemen were eliminated, including the commander of the aviation squadron, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Tatarenko.

Currently, there is no official confirmation of the death of the russian general.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the united coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that on January 31, 5 missiles "found shelter" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, while the enemy did not have time to disperse the flight staff at the Belbek airfield before the hits.

After reports of explosions in the area of ​ ​ Sevastopol, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, hinted at the defeat of the Belbek military airfield on January 31.

During the strike on Belbek, the Su-27, MіG-29, and Su-30 aircraft that were based there could be damaged. Nevertheless, the exact number of russian losses will be known after the appearance of photos.