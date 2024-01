Air Force commander hints at defeat of Belbek airfield amid invaders’ statements about attack on Sevastopol

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk has hinted at the defeat of the Belbek airfield amid statements by the occupation so-called authorities about an attack on Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He announced this on Telegram.

"Did you know that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade? So, its regular location is the Belbek airfield! Ukrainian aviators will definitely return home to their native airfield. And now I thank everyone who joined in the cleansing of Crimea from the russian presence!" wrote Oleshchuk and added a video.

Meanwhile, the so-called "governor" of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed the alleged shooting down of 6 missiles heading for Sevastopol.

Earlier, he reported the fall of debris in the area of Liubymivka.

In addition, the local Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported a fire on the northern side of Sevastopol, approximately near the Belbek airfield, which was visible from different areas of the city.