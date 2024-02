The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that allows the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through the Prozorro public procurement system.

This was announced by the Minister of Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The government's revolutionary resolution - the state will purchase drones through the Prozorro system. The Cabinet of Ministers supported the resolution that concerns suppliers of mass drones of foreign manufacturers, such as Mavic, Autel and Matrice," Fedorov wrote.

The minister explained how the new system will work.

"A customer who wants to buy a drone posts an ad frame on Prozorro with a description of the desired drone. In this frame, sellers can register, and then they receive information about the terms, place of delivery and other data necessary for the purchase. Then there will be an auction, and the winner will be the seller who will provide the most favorable offer," Fedorov explained.

According to the minister, the innovation will allow drone sellers to have equal access to government contracts.

The competition that has arisen will affect the prices of UAVs, and the procurement of drones will become fast.

Fedorov noted that due to the sensitivity of the information, the dates and locations of drone deliveries will be hidden from the public.

It will be recalled that earlier Fedorov said that he held a meeting with 120 UAV manufacturers, where he discussed the opening of the UAV market. According to him, this will make it possible to increase the production of drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Digital Transformation urged Ukrainians to assemble drones at home.

We also reported that a few days ago the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Lithuania discussed steps regarding the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.