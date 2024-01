Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Saturday, January 27, discussed steps to increase drone production, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"Recently, the President of Ukraine visited Lithuania, so today Gabrielius and I focused on the implementation of the agreements reached by the President. And we devoted most of our conversation to defining joint steps to increase the production of drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

According to him, Lithuania has the necessary technologies for the production of drones, and Ukraine has the opportunity to scale up production.

"There is a clear understanding on what, how and when we will do to ensure that Ukrainian-Lithuanian cooperation in the production of drones in the shortest possible time gives the maximum result. And I thank Gabrielius for a meaningful conversation and agreements on this," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister added.