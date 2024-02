Ukraine needs to focus its efforts on three main directions in the war against the aggressor state of russia, while improving the situation on the battlefield remains a priority for the time being.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said this in an interview with CNN on Thursday, February 1.

Zaluzhnyi said that the concept of victory remains unchanged: to destroy the enemy and liberate the territory. According to him, the central driver of this war is the development of unmanned weapons systems, because drones, along with other types of advanced weapons, are the best way for Ukraine to avoid being drawn into a positional war where the country has no advantage.

"Perhaps the number one priority here is to acquire a whole arsenal of (relatively) cheap, modern and highly efficient unmanned vehicles and other technological means. Already, such means allow commanders to monitor the situation on the battlefield in real time, day and night, at any kind of weather conditions... They provide intelligence in real time, allowing to adjust fire around the clock, without pauses, which gives us the opportunity to deliver high-precision strikes on enemy targets at the forward position and in depth," Zaluzhnyi said.

This means a complete re-planning of operations on the battlefield and rejection of outdated stereotypical thinking, the Commander-in-Chief emphasized. Improving the situation on the battlefield is a priority for 2024. The Commander-in-Chief named three directions for achieving this:

Creation of a system of providing the armed forces with high-tech means. A new philosophy of training and warfare, which takes into account the limitations of resources and ways of their use. Developing new combat capabilities as quickly as possible.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine needs to take advantage of the moment - to maximize the latest combat capabilities that will allow us to attract fewer resources to cause maximum damage to the enemy, stop aggression and protect Ukraine from it in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, the American publication The Washington Post reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the aggressor country of russia is going to mobilize 400,000 people to go to war in Ukraine.

On January 31, the American publication The Washington Post reported that differences between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi arose during the discussion of the required number of mobilized people.

On February 1, Bloomberg reported that Zelenskyy was seeking a bolder approach to the conduct of hostilities and appeared to be at odds with Zaluzhnyi's more conservative viewpoint.