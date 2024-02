Beijing threatens Ukraine with consequences if it does not exclude Chinese companies from list of sponsors of

China appealed to Ukraine with a demand to exclude Chinese companies from the list of "international sponsors of war". Beijing declared that it would enable Kyiv to avoid negative consequences.

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China and Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.

An unnamed representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Beijing strongly opposes the inclusion of companies from the PRC in the list of sponsors of war.

"China firmly opposes the inclusion of Chinese enterprises in the relevant list and demands that Ukraine immediately correct its mistakes and eliminate negative impacts,” the agency quotes his words as saying.

The Chinese official did not specify what consequences await Kyiv in case of non-fulfillment of Beijing's demand.

According to unnamed Ukrainian officials, during a visit to Kyiv last month, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China told representatives of the Ukrainian government about the risks of worsening relations between the countries due to the inclusion of companies on the list.

"The ambassador said that all this (the situation with the blacklist) could have a negative impact on our relations," one of the officials said.

Another interlocutor of the agency suggested that China could connect this issue with purchases of Ukrainian grain.

According to the data of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) of Ukraine, 48 companies from 17 countries of the world are currently on the list of international sponsors of war. At the same time, 14 companies from the list are from China.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the NACP added the Swiss corporation Nestle to the list of sponsors of war, as it continues to operate in russia.

And in October, the NACP excluded the Hungarian OTP Bank. This was one of Budapest's demands for unblocking financial aid to Ukraine.