The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has temporarily removed the Hungarian OTP Bank from the list of international war sponsors due to its activities in the aggressor state of russia.

This is stated in the message of the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention suspended the status of 5 Greek shipping companies - Dynacom Tankers Management (DTM), Delta Tankers LTD, Thenamaris Ships Management Inc., Minerva Marine, TMC Tankers LTD and the Hungarian OTP Bank in the list of international war sponsors.

Such a decision was made as a result of negotiations between representatives of the NACP and representatives of companies and governments of these countries regarding the termination of cooperation with the russian federation.

These 6 companies will now have a temporarily suspended status.

Their further exclusion from the list will depend on the fulfillment of the specified conditions.

In addition, the NACP hopes that such a decision will lead to Hungary's unblocking of EUR 500 million of vital EU military aid for Ukraine, as well as exclude the possibility of Greece blocking the future package of EU sanctions aimed at reducing russia's ability to continue the war against Ukraine.

The NACP notes that it is always open to cooperation with international business and is ready to hold consultations on the steps necessary for delisting.

The Agency emphasizes that the list of "International War Sponsors" on the "War and Sanctions" portal is a powerful reputational tool for achieving the integrity of supply chains in the international dimension, the exit of international business from russia, thus reducing the financial and technological ability of the terrorist country to kill Ukrainians.

One of the "pressure levers" of the platform is cooperation with the World-Check database, which is used by banks and insurance companies to assess risks, which is why for global companies the consequences of being on the list become worse than continuing to do business with an aggressor country.

It will be recalled that in the spring of 2023, the NACP included the Hungarian OTP Bank in the list of international war sponsors, and in the summer of 2023, the NACP restored the status of "war sponsors" to five Greek carrier companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy engaged OTP Bank, a subsidiary bank of the Hungarian OTP Bank, which was included in the list of sponsors of the war by the NACP, as a donor for the installation of the trident on the shield of the Motherland monument in Kyiv.