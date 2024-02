The DTEK Energy company imported 226,000 tons of the planned 367,000 tons of coal from Poland for the heating season.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to make the autumn-winter period more stable, from September of last year until today, DTEK Energy imported 226,000 tons of thermal coal from Poland. This is almost 2/3 of the entire volume of imported fuel contracted for the period of the heating season, which was recently increased to 367,000 tons. Deliveries continue regularly and, according to the terms of the contract, will continue until the end of March, that is, almost until the end of the heating season," the message says.

It is noted that additional volumes of fuel allow thermal generation and the Ukrainian energy system to more reliably pass the winter and the peaks of electricity consumption, especially during periods of cold weather.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, DTEK Energy contracted an additional 80,000 tons of thermal coal from Poland.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.