The DTEK Energy company increased the volume of contracted thermal coal from Poland by 80,000 tons to 357,000 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that coal deliveries continue regularly.

So, to date, almost 182,000 tons of coal have been delivered to Ukraine out of the total contracted volume of imported fuel.

"Imported fuel is an additional "safety cushion" for thermal generation for the winter. The priority for us, as always, remains mining in Ukrainian mines. According to preliminary data, our investments in Ukrainian mines last year amounted to about UAH 7 billion. This allowed put 26 new coal mines into operation, fulfill the annual coal mining plan and provide our thermal power plants with the necessary fuel," said Ildar Salieiev, CEO of DTEK Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, DTEK Energy increased the volume of contracted thermal coal from Poland by 70,000 tons to 280,000 tons.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.