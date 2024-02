Zelenskyy thanks EU countries’ leaders for EUR 50 billion in aid for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of the member states of the European Union for the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Grateful to Charles Michel and EU leaders for establishing the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027,” he wrote.

The President noted that it is very important that the decision was adopted by all 27 EU leaders, because it proves the strong unity of the European Union.

According to him, the continuation of financial support to Ukraine will strengthen the long-term economic and financial stability of the state, which is no less important than military aid to Kyiv and sanctions pressure on russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, February 1, all 27 leaders of the European Union member states agreed on a four-year aid package for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion.

Recall, Ukraine expects to receive the first payment from the four-year aid package to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 4.5 billion already in March.

On November 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block all EU aid to Ukraine, as well as to block the country's future accession to the bloc.