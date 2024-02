Yesterday, January 31, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, 5 missiles "found shelter", the enemy did not have time to disperse the flight crew.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Center of the Defense Forces of the South, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Actually, the occupiers themselves have already admitted that five missiles "found shelter" in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. They even marked the places where this happened, and admitted that they did not have time to disperse their flight crew. In particular, the planes, which were damaged in this Belbek," she said.

Humeniuk also recalled the confirmation from the commander of the Air Force, who emphasized that "Crimea is Ukraine and we are returning ours."

According to her, the blocking of traffic on the Kerch bridge was connected with the reorientation of air defense systems. The russians are trying to improve the protection of those objects that they consider to be strategically important at the moment.

"No matter how many air defense systems russia pulls into Crimea, we will find each one and work with each one individually... And we carefully observe these maneuvers and understand that, in principle, the location of air defense systems in a certain way indicates other objects that are worthy of our attention," Humeniuk stressed.

The spokeswoman also reported that mainly tactical aviation is based in the temporarily occupied Crimea: various modifications of Su, which terrorize the waters of the Sea of Azov and the waters of the Black Sea.

"These are the directions along which the enemy occasionally arranges so-called point missile attacks on us and flies to gather information," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol temporarily occupied by the russian federation, announced the alleged shooting down of 6 missiles headed for Sevastopol.