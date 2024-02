Ukraine's new counteroffensive may start already in spring - Defense Intelligence

A new counteroffensive of Ukraine can begin already in the spring, immediately after the offensive of the russian occupiers is completely exhausted.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, The Telegraph reports.

In particular, Budanov predicted that the russian offensive would be exhausted by early spring.

"We make a move, the enemy makes a move. Now it's the enemy's turn. The offensive will end, and then ours will begin," he said.

He emphasized that Ukraine did not conduct major offensive operations against the russian occupiers after completing its summer counteroffensive.

"Currently, the Ukrainian defenders have switched to active defense and are building large fortifications in the rear," he explained.

According to Budanov, as part of this offensive, russia seeks to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

"The enemy is attacking Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region), Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiyivka (Donetsk Region) at the same time. At that, the occupation forces of the russian federation have achieved some success near Avdiyivka, but it is not at all what they expected, not even close," he said.

According to the American publication The Washington Post, US military officials believed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine would be able to reach the Sea of Azov in 60 days.

At the same time, at the stage of preparing a counteroffensive, US officials insisted that Ukrainian troops advance only in one direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the counteroffensive did not achieve the desired result.