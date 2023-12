The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the country would like more results during the counteroffensive.

He said this in an interview for the AP agency.

"We wanted faster results. From this point of view, unfortunately, we did not achieve the desired results. And this is a fact," Zelenskyy answered the question about whether he was satisfied with the results of the counteroffensive.

According to him, Ukraine "does not have enough strength to achieve the desired results as soon as possible." In addition, the restrictions do not allow a quick offensive.

"But this does not mean that we should give up, that we should give up. We are confident in our actions. We are fighting for what belongs to us," Zelenskyy said.

However, the head of state emphasizes that there have been some positive moments at the front in the past few months. The President emphasized that Ukraine managed to achieve certain territorial gains against a better-armed and fortified enemy. In addition, the power of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation was reduced after the Ukrainian attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, he is satisfied that the Ukrainian army is not retreating, fighting against "the second army in the world."

"We're losing people, I'm not satisfied. We didn't get all the weapons we wanted. I can't be satisfied, but I can't complain too much either," he added.

Zelenskyy visited the front line in Kupiyansk, Kharkiv Region, and clarified the line defense plan with the military.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a counteroffensive plan for 2024.