After the completion of long-term repairs, a power unit of one of the thermal power plants (TPP) with an operating capacity of 200 MW was connected to the network.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For short-term preventive works, two TPP units were turned off, at the same time, after emergency repairs, two thermal power plant units were connected to the network. Also, after long-term repairs, a TPP unit was put into operation, which will add 200 MW of additional capacity to the power system. Due to technical reasons, the equipment was turned off for a short time at the Cherkasy CHPP, there were no heat supply violations. The station's load has been restored," the message says.

According to the report, there are 5 units and 2 thermal generation units in reserve, which will be used if necessary.

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system, there is enough electricity to cover the needs of consumers and industry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was fully completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.