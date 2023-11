The process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems has been fully completed, in addition, the possibility of importing electricity into Ukraine has increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian energy system fully meets the technical requirements of ENTSO-E, and the power that we can import from Europe has increased to 1,700 MW. I admit, I have been waiting a long time for the opportunity to say these words publicly: the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems has been fully completed. It is official today confirmed the system operators of continental Europe at their meeting in Brussels. ENTSO-E recognized that Ukrenergo has completed the key technical measures necessary for the permanent synchronization of the Ukrainian and European energy systems," he wrote.

According to Kudrytskyi, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, network participants include 42 system operators from 35 countries) also increased the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova by 500 MW, up to 1,700 MW.

"This decision was made by our partners after relevant studies of safe and stable synchronous operation of the Ukrainian and European energy systems. And this is a significant contribution to the stability of our energy system during cold weather and possible enemy attacks on energy facilities," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, ENTSO-E increased the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine to 1,200 MW.