Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed with United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland the implementation of anti-corruption and corporate reforms by Ukraine.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Met in Kyiv with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland. Coordinated our work before the Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform, which will be held in February. We work closely with the United States and international financial institutions to attract the necessary financial support. Discussed the implementation of reforms, in particular anti-corruption and corporate. Mrs. Nuland noted Ukraine's progress in these issues," he said.

Shmyhal added that he thanked the American government and people for their comprehensive assistance and made sure that support of the United States was unwavering.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 31, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland arrived in Kyiv to meet with the country's top leadership, veterans and civil society and emphasize the U.S. commitment to defeating russian aggression in Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on X (formerly Twitter) that Nuland visited the Veteran Rehabilitation Center today and had an important conversation with Defense Minister Rustem Umierov.

On the eve of Nuland's visit, Ukraine and the United States agreed to strengthen cooperation in controlling the use of security assistance.