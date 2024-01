The aggressor country of the russian federation no longer offers prisoners short-term contracts for military service.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Intelligence cites data from the BBC russian Service, according to which prisoners are now offered standard long-term contracts for military service, which provide for agreement to serve in the army at least before the expiration of the partial mobilization order issued in September 2022.

The intelligence noted that short-term contracts for prisoners caused disputes within the russian federation, in particular, that after their release they would return to committing crimes.

Dissatisfaction was also concerned with the fact that ordinary mobilized reservists would serve an indefinite period.

Intelligence suggests that the short-term recruitment of prisoners was a response to the then problems of the russian federation with conscription at the beginning of the war.

In 2023, the russian federation most likely turned to regular recruitment under the contract as the main source of new troops, the intelligence added.

Recall that earlier in Sevastopol, the invaders intensified campaigning for entry into military service under the contract.