Invaders In Sevastopol Intensify Campaign For Entry Into Military Service Under Contract - General Staff

In occupied Sevastopol (Crimea), the invaders intensified a campaign for entry into military service under a contract to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the invaders intensified agitation to enter military service under a contract to the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

It is also noted that Ukrainian rocketeers and gunners over the past day hit the enemy control point, 7 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, 2 ammunition depots, as well as an important military object of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov expressed confidence that in the spring of 2023 the Armed Forces of Ukraine will liberate the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and Sevastopol.