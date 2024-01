The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhii Tkachuk as the chairman of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Tkachuk as the first deputy chairman of the State Consumer Protection Service, and the provisional head of the State Consumer Protection Service.

Previously, he worked as a deputy chairman of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

