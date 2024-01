The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleh Korikov as the head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU).

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

From 1993 to 2018, Korikov worked at the national nuclear power generating company Energoatom.

From 2018 to 2020, he worked as the director of the Department of Nuclear Energy and Nuclear Industrial Complex of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry.

From 2020 to 2021, he was the deputy general director - technical director of the Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management state specialized enterprise.

In 2021, Korikov was appointed the first deputy chairperson of the SNRIU, and from December 2021, he held the position of the second chairman of the SNRIU.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in December 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleh Korikov as the acting head of the SNRIU instead of Hryhorii Plachkov.