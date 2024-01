Spain is interested in importing Ukrainian corn and sunflower.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy with reference to the online meeting of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi with the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain Luis Planas Puchades, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the parties discussed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and food security.

In particular, the extension of duty-free and quota-free trade between Ukraine and the EU.

Puchades said that Spain fully supports Ukraine in the conditions of unprecedented and illegal aggression of the russian federation.

This includes both military and humanitarian aid.

Puchades emphasized that supporting Ukraine also means promoting Ukrainian exports, which are a key factor for the economy to continue functioning.

According to him, Spain is interested in importing Ukrainian agricultural products, in particular, corn and sunflower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the first half of the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 – June 2024), compared to the same period last year, the export of agricultural products decreased by 17% to 31 million tons.