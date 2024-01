For the first half of the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 - June 2024), compared to the same period last year, exports of agricultural products decreased by 17% to 31 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the cessation of full-fledged work of the "grain corridor" in 2023 as part of the agreement with Turkiye and the UN, the ability to export their food has significantly decreased in Ukraine. However, gradually exports began to recover, primarily due to ensuring the operation of their own grain corridor. In December 2023, Ukraine managed to export 7.7 million tons of agricultural products, which is 15% more than in the previous month," the report said.

In December, compared to November, grain exports increased by 20% to 5.4 million tons (corn - 64%, wheat - 32%, barley - 4%); exports of oilseeds decreased by 14% to 774,000 tons (soybeans - 56%, rapeseed - 37% and sunflower seeds - 5%); export of vegetable oils increased by 15% to 708,300 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 95%, rapeseed oil - 2% and soybean oil - 4%); export of cake after oil extraction increased by 7% to 493,700 tons (sunflowerseed - 82%, soybean - 18%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the actual volumes of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2023/2024 marketing year as of January 5 made 18.999 million tons, which is 19%, or 4.433 million tons less than in the same period last marketing year.