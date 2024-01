Lviv Region was first in Ukraine to fully complete decommunization process - Regional Administration Head Koz

The Lviv Region was the first in Ukraine to fully complete the decommunization process.

The Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi has stated this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the active work of the regional working group in the Lopatyn community, the last Soviet monument was dismantled," he reported.

According to him, 312 such monuments were demolished in the Lviv Region during 2023.

"We are glad that we have become an example for other regions that are now creating similar decommunization working groups under military administrations," he added.

Kozytskyi stressed that not a single kopeck from the regional budget was spent on the overthrow of these "idols," indifferent locals helped remove them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December in Kyiv, a team of specialists of the Kyivblahoustrii municipal enterprise dismantled the monument of the crew of the Tarashchanets armored train.

In November, elements of architectural decoration with communist symbols were disguised at the Vokzalna subway station in Kyiv.

In August 2023, the Verkhovna Rada introduced decommunization in Crimea before its de-occupation.