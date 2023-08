The Verkhovna Rada introduced de-communization in Crimea in advance of its de-occupation.

A total of 309 MPs voted for bill 9548, out of the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the adopted decision, the renaming of certain settlements and districts of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, approved by the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of May 12, 2016, is carried out immediately, without waiting for the "moment of the return of Crimea under the general jurisdiction of Ukraine."

Also, the Verkhovna Rada implemented an administrative reform, so old districts will be liquidated and new ones created in Crimea.

The Parliament obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to carry out the procedure of liquidation or reorganization of district state administrations in accordance with the new zoning of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea within three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Andrii Yusov, said that Ukraine is developing several scenarios for the liberation of Crimea occupied by the russians, the main one of which is a military special operation.