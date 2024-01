Last Saturday, Hungary sent a compromise agreement to Brussels to unlock EU funding for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this in an interview with the French publication Le Point, which was published by Orban's press service.

According to him, the compromise is that funding for Ukraine will be allocated provided "if you guarantee that every year we will decide whether we will continue to send this money or not." That is, in essence, this means an opportunity for Hungary to block aid annually.

Orban noted that this annual approval should also be held unanimously by all EU members.

"Unfortunately, this position is understood or interpreted by some countries as a means of annual blackmail... Our position is that this is not about blackmail of the veto, but about restoring and preserving the unity of the European Union," the Hungarian prime minister claims.

Recall that Ukraine and Hungary are working on a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Orban.

On December 14, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a meeting of the European Council vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the European Union budget to help Ukraine.