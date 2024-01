Ukraine received 36 points out of a possible 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) compiled by the international anti-corruption non-governmental organization Transparency International for 2023, and now ranks 104th among 180 countries.

This is stated in the published rating of Transparency International, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine's growth by 3 points is one of the best results for the past year in the world. Also, Ukraine became one of the 17 countries in this year's CPI that demonstrated its best performance of all time," Transparency International Ukraine notes.

Similarly, Algeria, Brazil and Serbia have 36 points and 104th place according to the results of the study.

Ukraine is one point behind Albania, Argentina, Belarus, Gambia, Ethiopia and Zambia - all of them have 37 points and are in 98th place.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Nepal, Panama, Sierra Leone and Thailand have one point less than Ukraine - they each have 35 points and took 108th place.

The leader of the CPI-2023 index remains Denmark with 90 points, followed by Finland (87 points) and New Zealand (85 points).

Somalia remains an outsider of the CPI-2023 index - with 11 points, it ranks 180th, and South Sudan, Syria and Venezuela, having scored 13 points each, occupy the 177th place.

The aggressor country of russia with 26 points ranks 141th on the list along with Guinea, Kyrgyzstan and Uganda.

Executive Director of Transparency International Ukraine Andrii Borovyk, in a column on the website of the online publication Ukrainian Pravda, commenting on the indicator of Ukraine in the CPI-2023, noted that according to these indicators, Ukraine has already caught up with the candidate countries in the EU, although we are still far from becoming members of the European Union.

"If we recall last year, in addition to the corruption scandals regarding the suspicions of top officials, we will see many real positive changes, and many of them affected Ukraine's results in the CPI. Adoption of the State Anti-Corruption Program, restoration of e-declaration and reporting of political parties, strengthening of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and the decision to increase the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the high Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) - all this definitely points to real anti-corruption developments in Ukraine. And the scandals themselves, which upset society so much, all the suspicions and sentences handed down (and there were 65 of them that year) - this indicates the activity of civil society, journalists-investigators and law enforcement agencies, which are called to fight corruption," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine rose 6 positions and took 116th place out of 180 in the 2022 ranking of the Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by the international anti-corruption non-governmental organization Transparency International.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is a composite index that measures the level of corruption perception in the public sector of different countries. It is based on surveys of experts and entrepreneurs conducted by independent organizations around the world and has been published annually since 1995.

The countries of the world are ranked on a scale from 0 to 100 points, where 0 means the highest level of perception of corruption, and 100 - the lowest.