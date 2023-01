Ukraine Rises To 116th Place Out Of 180 In Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index For 2022

Ukraine rose by 6 positions and took 116th place out of 180 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) rating compiled by the international anti-corruption non-governmental organization Transparency International for 2022. This is stated in the published rating of Transparency International, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that for 2022, Ukraine scored 33 points (+1 point) out of 100 possible for the fight against corruption and rose by 6 positions in the rating.

Algeria, Angola, Zambia, Mongolia, El Salvador and the Philippines also have 33 points.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gambia, Indonesia, Malawi, Nepal, Sierra Leone are 1 point ahead of Ukraine - all of them have 34 points and occupy 110th place. And 1 point less than Ukraine - the Dominican Republic, Kenya and Niger - they occupy 123rd place.

Among its neighbors, Ukraine is further ahead of Russia, which in 2022 lost 1 point and with 28 points ranks 137th in the list.

In addition, the points of Hungary decreased - 42 points (-1 point, 77th place), and Belarus - 39 points (-2 points, 91st place).

The world leaders and underdogs of the corruption perceptions index-2022 have almost not changed. Denmark leads the list with 90 points, followed by New Zealand and Finland - both countries scored 87 points.

The underdogs also remained unchanged: Somalia with 12 points is in 180th place, and South Sudan and Syria, having scored 13 points each, are in 178th place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is a composite index that measures the level of corruption perception in the public sector of different countries. It is based on surveys of experts and entrepreneurs conducted by independent organizations around the world and has been published annually since 1995.

The countries of the world are ranked on a scale from 0 to 100 points, where 0 means the highest level of perceptions of corruption, and 100 - the lowest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukraine scored 32 points out of 100 for the fight against corruption and dropped 1 position in the Transparency International ranking, taking 122nd place.

In 2020, Ukraine scored 33 points and took 117th place.