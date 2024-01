RF attacks Ukraine with 35 drones, Air Defense downs 15 of them

Overnight into Tuesday, January 30, the russian occupation forces struck Ukraine with 35 Shahed drones. Fifteen attack UAVs were downed.

This follows from the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"At night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Fifteen enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Sunday, January 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with eight Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Yesterday, russia also attacked Ukraine with Shaheds and missiles. Air defense forces disclosed the details of the attack.

It was also previously reported that providing Ukraine with air defense systems and corresponding missiles is defined as critically important for its defense.