Budapest ready to provide everything for peace talks between Ukraine and russia - Szijjarto

Budapest is ready to provide everything for peace talks between Ukraine and russia.

This follows from a statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak.

Szijjarto was asked if his position on peace talks with russia had changed after he paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian defenders at the cemetery.

The Hungarian minister in response recalled that for the past two years Hungary has allegedly consistently spoken about peace. And the country aims at ensuring that Ukraine "lives in peace again."

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that at the beginning of the war he called Yermak and offered to provide everyone with peace talks "in the correct conditions."

"We can do it, our offer is open," Szijjarto added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba began negotiations with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod.

On December 14, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a meeting of the European Council vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the European Union budget to help Ukraine.

Recall that Ukraine and Hungary are working on a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Orban.