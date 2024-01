The russian occupation army on Monday afternoon shelled Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Region) with artillery again, two men were injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians hit Nikopol with artillery. Two young men, aged 19 and 21, were injured. The first will be treated at home. The second is heavy. He has shrapnel wounds to his head and chest," he wrote.

Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, the invaders first attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones with night vision cameras. No one was injured during the attack.

On the night of January 29, the russian occupation army fired on an agrarian enterprise in the Muzykivka community in the Kherson Region. The attack destroyed a hangar and damaged equipment.

On the night of Monday, January 29, russia launched 8 Shahed-136/131 strike drones across Ukraine, all the drones were destroyed by air defense.