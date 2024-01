Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn for 2023 has declared UAH 17.455 million of income from the sale of Bitcoin cryptocurrency and UAH 19.3 million of income from state securities.

This is stated in his declaration for 2023, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kamyshyn also in 2023 received UAH 3,184 million of wages as the head of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company and UAH 890,000 of wages as the Minister for Strategic Industries.

In addition, he received UAH 5.145 million of dividends, UAH 198,800 of interest from OTP Bank and UAH 169,300 of interest from the First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB).

At the same time, in 2022, Kamyshyn received UAH 12.1 million of wages as the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, UAH 2 million of dividends, UAH 24,000 of interest from OTP Bank, UAH 723,400 of interest from FUIB, UAH 1.856 million of income from the sale of cryptocurrency, UAH 2,278 million of income from alienation of securities and corporate rights and UAH 300,000 of income from repayment of securities.

In 2023, the minister declared UAH 7.2 million, USD 178,200 and EUR 53,500 in bank accounts; UAH 1.8 million, USD 675,000 and EUR 210,700 of cash; UAH 3 million in a brokerage account for the purchase of securities.

Kamyshyn is the owner of a residential building with an area of ​ ​ 82.8 square meters in the village of Troshchyn, Cherkasy Region, as well as two land plots in this village, in addition, he rents an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​ ​ 228 square meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries.