The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the former chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company as the Minister of Strategic Industries.

The Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On February 27, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Kamyshyn resigned and announced that he will head the European integration office of Ukrzaliznytsia in Europe.

On March 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed him as his non-staff adviser.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Minister of Strategic Industries Pavlo Riabikin.

On March 18, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that at a meeting of the faction of the Servant of the People party, personnel changes in the government planned for next week were discussed, in particular, the dismissal of Riabikin from the post of Minister of Strategic Industries and the appointment of Kamyshyn as the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.