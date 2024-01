On Monday, January 29, the operators of the distribution system, based on the applications of the Yasno company, which is part of the DTEK energy holding, began to cut off the electricity supply to debtors in the city of Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the company.

"Yasno, as a supplier, submits disconnection applications to distribution system operators who directly perform technical work. Applications have been submitted, distribution system operators will start disconnection from January 29 in the city of Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk Region," the company said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the ban on the termination of the provision of housing and utility services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as on the charging and collection of penalties (fines) for arrears for housing and utility services.

D.Solutions company under the Yasno brand develops electricity and gas supply business, implements solutions for energy efficiency and electric vehicles.

Supply companies of the Yasno brand provide electricity to 3.5 million families in the city of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Regions and more than 80,000 enterprises throughout Ukraine.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.