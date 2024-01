The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has resumed the work of all online services that were affected due to a cyber attack.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The work of all online services of the Naftogaz of Ukraine gas supply company and Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine has been restored. Websites and the call center of the companies are operating normally," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, Naftogaz announced a large-scale cyber attack on one of the company's data centers.