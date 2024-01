During the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could not repay the loan he took back in 2017, in the amount of GBP 1.8 million.

This is evidenced by his declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the end of 2017, Zelenskyy took a loan from Film Heritage inC. (Belize) of GBP 1,775,935.

For 6 years, the President has not repaid this loan.

The obligation size at the end of 2022 is GBP 1,775,935.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy showed declarations on his property, income, expenses and financial obligations for 2021 and 2022.

According to the data of declarations, the income of the President and his family in 2022 almost tripled compared to 2021 - from UAH 10.8 million to UAH 3.7 million.

It is explained that the income of the Zelenskyy family for 2022 decreased due to the temporary termination of lease agreements in Ukraine due to the beginning of full-scale russian aggression.

The balance of funds of the President's family at the end of 2022 decreased by almost UAH 1,800,000.