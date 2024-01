The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed declarations of his property, income, expenses and financial obligations for 2021 and 2022.

The relevant information was published on the website of the head of state on Sunday, January 28.

The income of Zelenskyy and his family decreased from UAH 10.8 million in 2021 to UAH 3.7 million in 2022.

According to the declaration for 2021, the income of Zelenskyy and his family members amounted to UAH 10,824,507. The income of the president's family in 2021 mainly consisted of wages, bank interest and real estate rental income. In total, this amount was UAH 5,464,907.

The income of the head of state's family in 2021 compared to 2020 decreased by UAH 11,922,320. The remaining funds of the Zelenskyy family by the end of 2021 also decreased.

"Zelenskyy continues to be the owner of a number of trademarks. In particular, in 2021, the process of registering 22 trademarks was completed, which began long before his election to the post of President of Ukraine," it is noted on President's Office website.

According to the 2022 declaration, the income of the head of state and members of his family amounted to UAH 3,692,683.

It is explained that the income of Zelenskyy's family for 2022 decreased due to the temporary termination of lease agreements on the territory of Ukraine as a result of the start of full-scale russian aggression.

The balance of funds of the president's family by the end of 2022 decreased by almost UAH 1,800,000.

"There were no other changes in 2021 and 2022 in relation to assets, real estate, vehicles, etc.," the President's Office noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister Kamyshyn declared UAH 46.4 million in income for 2023.

Meanwhile, the family of MP "Yuzik" Yurii Koriavchenkov received the right to use an apartment in Spain on the 4th month of the war.