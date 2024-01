During the past day, January 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 740 russian occupiers, 19 armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 01/28/24 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 382,110 (+ 740) people;

tanks ‒ 6,280 (+ 9) units;

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 11,671 (+ 19) units;

artillery systems - 9,097 (+ 12) units;

MLRS - 972 (+ 0) units;

air defense equipment ‒ 660 (+ 0) units;

aircraft - 331 (+ 0) units;

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 7,041 (+ 4);

cruise missiles ‒ 1,845 (+ 0);

ships/boats ‒ 23 (+ 0) units;

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12,103 (+ 31) units;

special equipment ‒ 1,436 (+ 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, David Arakhamia, said that the losses of the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of russia are much less than 100,000 people.