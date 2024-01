Zelenskyy disappointed that the world's most powerful countries did nothing to prevent russian invasion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the countries with the strongest influence in the world did practically nothing to prevent a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by russia.

The head of state made the corresponding statement in an interview with the German TV channel ARD.

Zelenskyy was asked if he was disappointed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's position on the transfer of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

According to the President, the matter is not specifically about Scholz, but about the fact that people all over the world today are more pragmatic and do not immediately get involved in certain challenges.

Zelenskyy added that he is disappointed not with Scholz, but with the policy of Germany, which in 2014 did not play the role that Ukraine, Europe and the entire world community deserved.

"We all deserved for Germany to be one of the leaders who will bring russia to the table and explain that it is not possible to violate international law, values, etc. <...> I am disappointed that countries from different continents with strong economies, and therefore with a strong army and influence, did almost nothing to prevent a full-scale war," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, members of the German Parliament (Bundestag) failed to vote on the transfer of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.

For a long time, Ukraine has been asking Germany to provide it with these cruise missiles, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use to strike targets in the rear of russian troops.

It will be recalled that on January 24, the German media reported that Great Britain offered Germany to buy TAURUS missiles from it in order to transfer more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.