The German Parliament (Bundestag) did not support the transfer of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

This was stated in a message on the website of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday, January 17.

485 MPs voted against the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, 178 spoke "for" the transfer and 3 abstained. Representatives of the position insisted on the approval of aid to Ukraine. In particular, the representative of the opposition CDU/CSU faction, Kerstin Vieregge, before submitting the proposal for discussion, stated that "Ukraine and the whole of Europe will thank you for this" and called on the MPs to support the sending of long-range missiles to Ukraine.

"Taurus cruise missiles have a range of more than 500 kilometers and would make it easier for Kyiv to attack weapons depots and supply lines. Ukraine has demanded this for a long time. The federal government has so far rejected the delivery - also because it could be used to attack targets inside russia. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck ("Greens") said in the Bundestag that when it comes to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, it is always important to take into account "that Germany does not directly become a party to the war," Yahoo Nachrichten reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, the head of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Germany, Friedrich Merz, called on the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, to stop delaying the delivery of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

We will remind, after the shelling of Ukraine on December 29, a member of the presidium of the CDU, the head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag, Norbert Rottgen, called for the provision of German TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On November 6, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine is continuing with the issue of the transfer of long-range TAURUS missiles.