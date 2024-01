660 MW of new capacities of RES introduced in Ukraine in 2022-2023 - Energy Ministry

During 2022-2023, more than 660 MW of new capacities of renewable energy sources (RES) were introduced in Ukraine.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During 2022, about 312 MW of new RES capacities were built, and about 350 MW were put into operation in 2023. These are solar and wind power plants, as well as biogas and small hydroelectric power plants," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko.

He emphasized that as a result of the invasion of the russian federation, Ukraine lost significant capacities of renewable energy sources - 80% of wind power plants and 20% of SPPs.

"But even in such conditions, the share of RES in Ukraine's energy mix remains significant - in 2023, about 10% of electricity was produced at wind and solar power plants. Taking into account large hydropower plants, the share of produced clean energy reached 20.3% (more than in the pre-war period)," Halushchenko noted.

According to him, today the Ukrainian nuclear industry produces more than 55% of electricity.

"In 2023, nuclear plants produced 10% more electricity than was predicted according to the UES forecast plan. Within the framework of the Energy Strategy of Ukraine, it is planned to build 9 new nuclear units, the construction of four of which can begin as early as 2024," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the DTEK energy holding company plans to complete the construction of the Tyligulska wind power plant (Mykolaiv Region) with a capacity of 500 MW by the end of 2025.

In May 2023, DTEK launched the first stage of the Tyligulska wind power plant with a capacity of 114 MW.