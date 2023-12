The DTEK energy holding plans to complete the construction of the Tyligulska wind power plant (Mykolaiv Region) with a capacity of 500 MW at the end of 2025.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 4, DTEK Group and the world's leading manufacturer of wind turbines, Vestas (Denmark), signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the completion of the construction of the largest wind power plant in Eastern Europe - a project supported by the European Commission and the governments of Ukraine and Denmark. The installed capacity of the Tyligulska wind power plant will be 500 MW, the total amount of investments in the project will exceed EUR 650 million," the message reads.

The memorandum provides that the Danish company will supply wind turbines to Ukraine for the construction of the second stage of the Tyligulska WPP.

"The second phase of the WPP will consist of 64 wind turbines (6 MW each) with a total capacity of 384 MW. The first phase with a capacity of 114 MW was put into operation in the spring of 2023. Finally, the first and second phases of DTEK Tyligulska WPP will have a capacity of 500 MW (83 wind turbines). The plant will be able to produce about 1.7 TWh of electricity every year," the message states.

DTEK is ready to start the construction of the second phase of the WPP in the second quarter of 2024, and finish the construction at the end of 2025.

At the same time, the gradual connection to the network of installed wind turbines is expected from the end of 2024.

Investments in the second phase of the Tyligulska WPP will amount to EUR 450 million and will be financed by the company's funds, as well as leading Western banks under state guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK launched the first phase of the Tyligulska wind power plant with a capacity of 114 MW from the total declared capacity of 500 MW.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.