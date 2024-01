President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the size of the Ukrainian army in an interview with the German TV channel ARD. According to him, it is about 880,000 soldiers.

"...We have 880,000. We have a million-strong army. And at the same time, we have 30 million people now, specifically 30 million people are working, and maybe even a little more. I can't say the exact number," Zelenskyy said.

The President also added that today it is not known exactly how many people have left since the beginning of the full-scale war. According to him, this figure ranges from 6.5 to 7.5 million Ukrainians.

"That's why we're talking about all the people in Ukraine. And they all protect Europe and the world. Absolutely. At their workplaces," Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, said that the losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of russia are much less than 100,000 people.

He also said that he had previously offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to declassify information about the losses of the Ukrainian army in the war against russia. Arakhamia added that the head of state has not yet made a decision on this matter.