Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn has indicated UAH 19,301,939 of income in the electronic declaration of property and income for 2022 and UAH 46,385,267 of income in the electronic declaration of property and income for 2023.

"During the preparation of the declaration, I analyzed my income and expenses since 2010, when I began to earn enough to accumulate savings. During this time, my net income amounted to a total of more than USD 3 million in equivalent. I paid more than USD 500,000 in taxes. More than 90% of income is generated in the private sector. In the public sector, I received a salary: in the UZ - in total, about USD 235,000 (more should have been paid, but about USD 100,000 according to my application was transferred to the charitable project to support the railway workers "Iron Homeland"), in the Ministry of Strategic Development - about USD 34,000. Of UAH 46.4 million declared by me in 2023, the net income is UAH 9.8 million. Income from the sale of securities and cryptocurrency is the implementation of investments made earlier," Kamyshyn said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

In particular, it is noted that for 2022 the salary amounted to UAH 12,105,334 (Ukrzaliznytsia), additional payments and gifts in Ukrzaliznytsia - UAH 9,932, dividends - UAH 2,000,069, funds from the sale of cryptocurrency - UAH 1,855,644, income from alienation of securities and corporate rights - UAH 2,278,243, bank interest and coupon income - UAH 752,717, repayment of securities - UAH 300,000.

Also for 2022, he and his wife indicated in the declaration UAH 1.3 million, USD 15,500, EUR 3,900, GBP 26 in bank accounts, UAH 23 in a crypto exchange, UAH 1,400 of a brokerage account for the purchase of securities. In addition, he declared UAH 1.9 million, USD 583,600 and EUR 87,700 in cash, and his wife - EUR 500,000 in cash. Among other things, Kamyshyn declared cryptocurrencies with a total value of UAH 15.7 million and securities for a total nominal value of UAH 67.9 million.

For 2023, the salary in Ukrzaliznytsia amounted to UAH 3,184,173, coupon income payments and payment for government securities - UAH 19,341,992, funds from the sale of cryptocurrency - UAH 17,455,726, dividends - UAH 5 14 - 890 116, bank interest - UAH 368,092.

Also for 2023, he indicated in the declaration UAH 7.1 million, USD 178,200, EUR 53,500, GBP 26 in bank accounts, UAH 23 in a crypto exchange, UAH 3.1 million in a brokerage account for the purchase of securities. In addition, he declared UAH 1.8 million, USD 675,000 and EUR 210,700 in cash. Among other things, Kamyshyn declared cryptocurrencies for UAH 455 and securities for the total nominal value of UAH 57.4 million.

According to the declaration, Kamyshyn owns a house (82.8 square meters) and two land plots (4,300 and 2,500 square meters) in the Cherkasy Region, as well as rents an apartment (228.2 square meters) in Kyiv.

The state of the wife in the 2023 declaration is not indicated, since the couple divorced.

According to declarations in 2022, Kamyshyn spent UAH 3.8 million on charity, UAH 21 million on the purchase of securities, USD 15.7 million on the purchase of cryptocurrency; in 2023, he spent UAH 1.2 million on charity, UAH 6.2 million on the purchase of state securities, UAH 1.2 million on educational services and UAH 652,000 on the provision of children.