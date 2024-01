During the past day, January 28, the military of the aggressor state of the russian federation fired 89 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 390 shells, using mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

Due to russian aggression, 2 people were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into January 26, russian occupation forces fired two S-300 missiles at the city of Kherson, damaging a kindergarten, a high-rise building, and a shopping center. The woman was also wounded as a result of the attack.

Also, on January 25, the occupiers targeted the residential quarters of the settlements of the region, a preschool educational institution and a shopping center in Kherson, a cell tower in the Beryslav district.

Earlier it was reported that the fighters of the Special Operations Forces destroyed a russian enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was shelling the right bank of the Kherson Region.