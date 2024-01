Overnight into January 26, the russian occupation forces fired two S-300 missiles at the city of Kherson, damaging a kindergarten, a high-rise building, and a shopping center. The attack wounded a woman as a result of the attack.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"This night, the russians shelled Kherson with S-300 air defense systems. The city was hit by two rockets. A kindergarten, a high-rise building, and a shopping center building were damaged by enemy fire," the report says.

It is noted that a 54-year-old Kherson woman received a leg injury and an explosive injury in her own home. She was treated on the spot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are warning about the danger in the border areas of the Sumy Region due to both artillery and air strikes by the russian occupiers, as well as the activity of subversive groups of the russian federation.