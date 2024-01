385 more occupiers eliminated and 21 units of equipment destroyed on Tavria axis

Last day, January 27, in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, conducted 50 combat clashes and made 714 artillery attacks.

This is stated in the message of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis.

Thus, in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the enemy who does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. Our warriors firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces last day repelled 20 attacks by invaders near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 9 more attacks in the areas of Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, where 14 attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, our defenders repelled the attack of the invaders in the area of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The total casualties of the enemy in manpower amounted to 385 people.

The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment last day amounted to 21 units, not taking into account UAVs. In particular, 6 tanks, 9 AFVs, 3 cars and 3 units of special equipment were destroyed.

The AFU also neutralized or destroyed 230 UAVs of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, January 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 740 russian occupiers, 19 armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems.