According to the latest data provided by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the russians have about 900 precision-guided long-range missiles.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat spoke about this on the air of the United News telethon.

"According to the latest data of the Defense Intelligence, this is the same figure as in the previous period: about 900 precision-guided long-range missiles remain in Russia. The mark remained at the same level, because the enemy during three large combined attacks from December 29 to January 8 used a large number of missiles. Although they make, they also lose. That is why the figure has now remained at the same level," he said.

According to Ihnat, the aggressor country russia produces about 100 missiles in a month.

He also noted that the enemy mainly strikes with ballistic missiles, while Ukraine has "not many means that can destroy ballistic missiles."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Sunday, January 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 8 strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southeast direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation), two Iskander-M missiles in the Poltava Region from the Voronezh Region of the russian federation and three S-300 surface-to-air missiles in the Donetsk Region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

At night, civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were attacked in the Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

Four of the eight enemy UAVs with which the enemy attacked the front-line zone were destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Air Force.