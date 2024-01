One of victims of russian attack on Kyiv on January 23 died in hospital

One of the victims of a russian missile attack on Kyiv on January 23 died in a hospital.

The Lokomotyv football club announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the time of the shelling, the man was at the Lokomotyv stadium.

"The tragic news came tonight (January 26). As a result of a terrorist Russian missile strike on the Lokomotyv (stadium) on January 23, unfortunately, one of the victims, Mykhailo Donskyi, who was in serious condition, in a coma, died," the report said.

The FC added that the deceased was a rehabilitation doctor, a powerlifting athlete.

Together with his family, he constantly visited the stadium.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff specified that in a combined missile strike on Ukraine on January 23, the aggressor state of the russian federation used 44 means of air attack. Air defense forces destroyed 22 russian missiles.

In addition, as a result of rocket fire in Kyiv, the apartment and car of the lawyer, public figure Masi Nayyem were damaged.

Also during the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of January 23, the warhead of one of the missiles fell near residential buildings, but did not explode. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service showed how they were neutralizing it.