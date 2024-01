As a result of a missile attack in Kyiv, the apartment and car of the lawyer, public figure Masi Nayyem were damaged.

Nayyem announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"My car’s hatch was broken. The windows were knocked out in all the rooms. It's good that all of us are alive and not injured. Sympathy for those who have it worse," he wrote.

Nayyem posted photos of his apartment and car.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the number of victims of russia's massive missile attack in Kyiv increased to 22 people, 13 of them were hospitalized. The State Emergency Service spoke about the consequences and victims.

As a result of an enemy missile attack on Tuesday, January 23, the Lokomotyv sports complex of the Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company in Kyiv was damaged.