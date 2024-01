President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Andrii Kovalenko as the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in decree No. 29 of January 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Kovalenko Andrii Valeriiovych as the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation," the decree says.

Kovalenko previously worked as a deputy head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Kovalenko is an information technology expert, PR-consultant.

In 2012, he graduated from the Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv with a degree in Sociology.

He began his career at the end of 2010 as a journalist. He worked in the publications Segodnya, Komentari, served as an editor of the website of the Espreso TV channel.

In 2015-2019, he worked as an editor, the first deputy editor-in-chief of the Depo.ua website, in 2019-2020, he was the editor-in-chief of this site.

Later, he held the posts of a communications specialist at the State Agency of Fisheries and the State Inspectorate of Urban Planning, headed the media direction at the election headquarters of the Servant of the People party of the Borshchahivska territorial community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Polina Lysenko, who held this position since April 2021.

In August 2021, it became known that Lysenko was going on maternity leave, her first deputy Andrii Shapovalov became the acting head of the Center.

In March 2021, Zelenskyy put in place a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to create the Center for Countering Disinformation.